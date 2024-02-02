Government pours money into EV chargers hoping drivers will follow

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana is among 20 states that received grant money under the federal government’s Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Program.

14 charging stations will be placed around northern Indiana by 2026. Some of the station will be placed along U.S. 30, others will be in rural areas and at the South Bend International Airport.

Executive Director of the Michiana Area Council of Governments James Turnwald said his agency received a $4.2 million dollar grant for the chargers.

“It will take some time for the overall consumer fleet to change over, but we want to make sure our region is prepared for that, that we’re ready for that, and that anyone who lives works and plays in this region is able to move around efficiently,” said Turnwald.

But not everyone is so sure electric vehicles will go mainstream. Bill Skillman, owner of Ray Skillman Hyundai and Ford, said he sells about 6 – 8 electric Fords and Hyundais per month, cost anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000. Skillman said the biggest concern customers have is how far drivers can go in an EV before the charge runs out.

“You do have to map out your trip, and most of these cars have apps, shows you where the chargers are, you can plan your stops,” Skillman said. “Now, when you get there, is charging available? Is that charger working?”

Skillman installed two level 3 chargers and eight level 2 chargers at his Greenwood dealerships.

Level 3 chargers can fully charge an EV in about an hour.

“The Level 2 chargers, it’s a little bit of a slower charge,” Skillman said. “You get to 80% charge in like eight hours.”

Skillman isn’t so sure the electric vehicle industry will spark widespread interest among the driving public.

“I think in 10 years you’re going to see hydrogen,” Skillman said. “I think hydrogen might have been the way to go, but there is no infrastructure. We have electricity everywhere.”

Public chargers can cost anywhere from $20 – $40 for a full charge depending on the vehicle or charger.

Home electric vehicle charger, those range from $600 – $1200.