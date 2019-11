Governor Eric Holcomb and first lady Janet Holcomb handed out candy on Halloween at the Governor’s Residence. (Provided Photo/Office of Gov. Eric Holcomb)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and first lady Janet Holcomb got into the Halloween spirit Thursday at the Governor’s Residence.

Gov. Holcomb and his wife dressed up with the best of them and handed out candy to trick-or-treaters.

The pair, along with their dog Henry, sported Jurassic Park-themed costumes.

Candy donated by Frankfort-based Zachary Confections and single-day passes to Indiana state parks were the treats for the kids.