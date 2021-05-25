Local

Governor Holcomb travels to Israel, to meet with Netanyahu

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Governor Eric Holcomb is headed to the Middle East.

According to the governor’s office, Holcomb will be in Israel Tuesday and Wednesday.

Holcomb’s Israel trip comes after an initiation from the country’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During his two-day trip, Holcomb will meet with Netanyahu and Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

“I stand in support of Israel and look forward to meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu to continue forging an even stronger Israel-Indiana bond,” Gov. Holcomb said. “We have a growing number of Hoosiers and Hoosier businesses that share strong cultural and economic ties with this country, so when I was invited, I did not hesitate to make this trip to meet in Israel during such an hour of need.”

Holcomb is scheduled to return to Indiana on Thursday.