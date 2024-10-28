GPS tracker leads police to sign thief in Sheridan

Sheridan police used a GPS tracker to find a stolen political sign at a home in Sheridan. (Provided Photo/Sheridan PD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A GPS tracker helped police track down and arrest a sign thief in Sheridan.

The Sheridan Police Department received a call at 11 a.m. Saturday about a theft at a home on Mule Barn Road.

Sheridan police described the stolen items as “yard signs supporting an upcoming political topic.”

The caller said several political signs had been taken over a period of time, so they added a GPS tracking tag to the last sign placed in their yard.

Officers tracked the stolen sign to a home in Sheridan and used the tracking information to get a search warrant, SPD said in a release.

After police searched the home, a suspect was arrested and charged.

Sheridan police encouraged residents to take preventative steps to protect their property from theft.

“Thanks to the aid this citizen provided, officers were able to promptly complete an investigation,” SPD wrote in its release.

Police did not provide any information about the suspect. No booking information was available.