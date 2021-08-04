Local

Gr8 Paper Push: Donate to help teachers, students

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Wednesday is the final day of WISH-TV’s 7th annual Gr8 Paper Push!, the back-to-school drive working to stock the shelves at Teachers’ Treasures, an organization that helps put school supplies in classrooms throughout Indianapolis.

Photo of Teachers’ Treasures. (WISH Photo/Hanna Mordoh)

The mission of Teachers’ Treasures is to distribute school supplies free to teachers of students in need.

Every day at public, private, charter and parochial schools located throughout Marion County, children of all ages attend classes without the most basic supplies they need to get a good education. Dedicated teachers are often willing to pay for these much-needed supplies out of their own pockets to make sure the kids in their classrooms have the necessary tools to learn. On average, teachers spend $800-$1,200 a year on school supplies for their students.

WISH-TV is teaming up with Teachers’ Treasures, a free store for teachers, for the Gr8 Paper Push. For every $1 donated, Teachers’ Treasures is able to distribute $15 worth of school supplies to students and classrooms in need.

People are asked to give monetary donations or bring new school supplies to one of the many drop-off locations here.

Text2Give: Text PAPERPUSH to (202) 858-1233.

To make a donation online, please visit here.