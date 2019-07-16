Gr8 Paper Push returns for 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each year, teachers spend an average of $500 to $1,000 of their own money on school supplies to support students who attend classes without the needed materials.

For the fifth year, WISH-TV is teaming up with Teachers’ Treasures, a free store for teachers, for the Gr8 Paper Push.

Register your company

Area businesses are encouraged to sign up and begin collecting school supplies. Then, on Aug. 7, WISH-TV News 8 anchors Anthony Calhoun, Brooke Martin, Mike Barz and Ashley Brown will visit participating businesses to collect donated supplies.

Donate supplies

Not a business but still want to help teachers? School supply donations may be dropped off at WISH-TV, any Financial Center First Credit Union branch, or area Metro by T-Mobile stores.

Locations

For a list of needed school supplies, click here.

To learn more about Teachers’ Treasures, click here.

The Gr8 Paper Push is generously supported by: