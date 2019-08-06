Gr8 Paper Push returns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is proud to partner with Teachers’ Treasures for the fifth annual Gr8 Paper Push.

We’re collecting paper and other school supply items to help make sure all students have a great start to the school year.

Margaret Sheehan, the executive director of Teachers’ Treasures, and KK Byland from the American College of Education stopped by Midday Tuesday to talk about the initiative.

They explained the Gr8 Paper Push is, how to get involved, Teachers’ Treasures and some of the most needed school supplies.

