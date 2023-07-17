Grab a burger for just $7 during Indianapolis Burger Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Burger Week, one of the most delicious and budget-friendly food events of the year, is back!

Starting Monday, some of the city’s most popular restaurants will offer incredible gourmet burgers for just $7.

The goal of Indianapolis Burger Week is to encourage people to embrace the Circle City’s food and culture while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places, event organizers say.

Diners who check into at least four participating restaurants using the Burger Week app will be eligible for a special grand prize drawing. The grand prize includes $250 in gift cards, a Maker’s Mark JBL speaker, and more.

Event organizers say a portion of each restaurant’s participation fees will benefit a local nonprofit.

Participating restaurants include:

Brothers

Daredevil Hall

HopCat

Pier 48

Roots Burger Bar

Swenson’s Drive-In

The Whistle Stop Inn

Indianapolis Burger Week runs Monday through Sunday.

Visit the Indianapolis Burger Week website to learn more.