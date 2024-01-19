Grammy Award-winning DJ Zedd to perform in the Michelob ULTRA Courtside Concert during NBA All-Star 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 01: Zedd attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Provided Photo/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NBA announced on Thursday tickets are on sale for the Michelob ULTRA Courtside Concert featuring multi-platinum, Grammy© Award-winning artist, DJ, and producer Zedd, taking place on Feb. 16 during NBA All-Star 2024 in Indianapolis.

Doors open for Zedd’s performance at 9 p.m. as part of the NBA Crossover Concert Series at the Indiana Convention Center.

Tickets previously went on sale for the NBA Experiences Saturday Pregame Concert featuring four-time GRAMMY© Award-winning artist Keith Urban on Feb. 17 ahead of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night. Doors for Urban’s performance open at 3 p.m. More acts for the NBA Crossover Concert Series will be announced at a later date.

Individual concert tickets are available at NBAEvents.com and through the NBA Events App, which can be downloaded in the Apple Store or Google Play Store. To celebrate over 25 years of partnership with the NBA, Michelob ULTRA is providing fans 25% off to see Zedd. Fans can use code ULTRA in the unlock section of the ticket page. Fans can also purchase a three-day pass, providing access to the entire Concert Series. All concert tickets include access to NBA Crossover, the NBA’s premiere immersive fan event taking place Friday, Feb. 16- Sunday, Feb. 18 at the Indiana Convention Center.