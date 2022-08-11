Local

Grandmother dies after entering creek at Brownsburg park

by: Gregg Montgomery
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A grandmother suffered a heart attack and died minutes later Wednesday afternoon after entering a creek at Arbuckle Acres Park, the fire department says.

Authorities were sent to a “water related injury” just after 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at the park, 200 N. Green St. The incident was upgraded to a working cardiac arrest minutes later.

Attempts to give the woman CPR were unsuccessful, said a message from Danny Brock, health and safety officer and public information officer for the Brownsburg Fire Territory.

The woman was with her grandchildren when she entered the White Lick Creek for an unknown reason, Brock says.

Authorities have not shared the woman’s name.

