INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The cleanup will soon begin at a former industrial site in the Reagan Park neighborhood on the city’s near-northeast side.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced a $345,000 grant for environmental remediation on Wednesday.

The site housed Colonial Bakery from the the mid-1950s through the 1990s. Trucking activity continued there until 2007.

The site is contaminated with heavy metals and petroleum compounds. With the grant, some 4,500 tons of surface soil will be removed.