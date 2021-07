Local

Grant County crash kills 1 man

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A man was killed in a crash in Grant County Monday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department say the crash occurred at approximately 6:38 a.m. near the intersection of West 50th Street and South Miller Avenue. That is just south of Marion.

Felipe Trujillo Jr. was ejected from his vehicle and was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information about Trujillo or the crash was provided.