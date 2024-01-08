Grant County inmate escapes jail during work detail outside Marion

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — An inmate at the Grant County jail escaped from his work crew near the 4H Fairgrounds outside of Marion Monday morning.

Officers say that Charles Gerstorff, 30, fled from his work crew around 7:50 a.m. Monday while at the City of Marion Animal Care and Control building. That is next to the 4-H Fairgrounds on State Road 18.

Gerstorff was able to escape into a wooded area when a supervising deputy was “distracted and performing another task,” police say.

Several deputies were called to the area, but were unable to locate Gerstorff. The search was called off after a few hours.

Gerstorff was described as a white male, 6 feet 1 inches, and 180 lbs, with several tattoos covering his body, including his face and shaved head.

According to jail records, Gerstorff was being held on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of meth and other paraphernalia. Gerstorff was also charged with escape from lawful detention for a previous jail escape.

Anyone with information on Gerstorff, accomplices, or his location is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 765-668-8168 or contact 911.