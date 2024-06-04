Grant County officials ask for help solving 37-year-old cold case

Wendy Felton, 16, who has been missing since June 4, 1987. The Grant County Sheriff's Office was seeking the public's help in locating Felton on the 37th anniversary of her disappearance. (Provided Photo/Grant County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help solving a 37-year cold case disappearance.

On June 4, 1987, officials say Wendy Louise Felton disappeared from her home in Marion and has never been seen or heard from since. She was 16 years old at the time.

Investigators released photos of Felton from 1987, along with an age-progressed portrait of the now 51-year-old Felton. They say she had a 1-inch scar on her right shoulder and she wore contact lenses.

A missing person poster for Wendy Felton, including an age progression portrait.

(Provided Photo/Grant County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office adds that while many things have changed in the 37 years, her family’s love and hope that she will be found hasn’t.

Grant County Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 765-662-TIPS (8477) or www.p3tips.com. You can remain anonymous or call the Grant County Criminal Investigations Division at (765) 662-9864.