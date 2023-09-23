Search
Grant County police dog dies of epilepsy

K9 Hutch (Photo Provided/Grant County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
by: Jay Adkins
MARION, Ind. (WISH) — K9 Hutch, a police dog with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, died of Epilepsy Friday afternoon.

K9 Hutch’s handler, Reserve Deputy Jennifer Ressett, wrote a tribute via Facebook.

“Tonight at 4:45 pm, K9 Hutch succumbed to his epilepsy that he was diagnosed with in December 2022. He was a great asset to the citizens of Grant County and central Indiana. He never knew how important he was. In his short career, he has assisted in the apprehension of criminals, found those who were lost, and loved doing it because he was the hide-and-seek champion. You will be missed by me and so many who loved you. With great honor, his brother Starsky will take his watch from here.”

