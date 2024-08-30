Grant County Sheriff’s Office investigating inmate death

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an inmate death that occurred at the Grant County Jail early Friday morning.

At 3:48 a.m. Friday, Grant County deputies were alerted to a male inmate experiencing medical issues. He was immediately taken to the medical room, where detention deputies consulted with an on-call doctor. Deputies advised the doctor that the inmate was complaining of abdominal problems. During this time, the inmate became unresponsive.

Deputies performed CPR while Marion Health paramedics and Marion Fire Department first responders were dispatched to the scene. The inmate was transported to Marion General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office asked Indiana State Police to conduct a full investigation into this incident. The Grant County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death. The inmate’s identity will be released after proper notifications have been made.