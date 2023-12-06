Grant County Sheriff’s Office mourning loss of beloved K-9 officer

Grant County Sheriff's K-9 Officer Dink. The sheriff's office is mourning the loss of Dink, who passed away on Dec. 5, 2023. (Provided Photo/Grant County Sheriff's Office)

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its beloved K-9 officers.

K-9 Officer Dink recently passed away, the department announced on social media Monday. Dink, an eight-year veteran of the force, served as a narcotics detection dog with the Joint Effort Against Narcotics Drug Task Force, then later as a Sheriff’s K-9 until his retirement in January.

“Dink will be missed, and his service made Grant County a better and safer place for people to live and play,” the post read. “Please keep his former handlers in your prayers in the upcoming days.”

The sheriff’s office also added that while losing a pet is difficult, losing a K-9 officer is no different.

“They are pets and family dogs when not at work, and their loss is painful,” the post said.