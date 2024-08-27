Grant to help Boys & Girls Club program to encourage graduation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Wheeler Dowe Boys & Girls Club on Monday got a $25,000 grant to improve its club and get kids ready for adulthood.

The Messer Construction Co. Foundation delivered the grant at a ceremony on Monday evening. The club is on East 30th Street near Washington Park.

Club leaders say the funds will help install a new teaching system. They say the system will help teach kids to read at grade level, make sure students complete algebra before or during high school, and ensure all club members graduate high school.

Carl Dennin, operations vice president at Messer, talked about the club with News 8. “I love it. I love coming to the club and seeing the kids. Our office is five minutes from here, and so it’s a special club to me. It’s the first club I came to when I visited over 15 years ago. So, I’ve seen the changes. I’ve been involved in the other capital projects here. So, it’s a big deal to me to see the kids and pour back into them, and increase their education opportunities and the things going on here, so we’re really excited about that.”

Dennin says his employees come together to support good causes close to their hearts.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.