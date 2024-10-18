Spirit & Place Festival presents gratitude event featuring Alice Randall and Leyla McCalla

The Spirit & Place Festival will host a Gratitude-themed events on Friday, featuring a presentation by New York Times best-selling novelist and educator Alice Randall. "An Evening of Story and Song with Alice Randall and Leyla McCalla" is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Madam Walker Legacy Center on Indiana Avenue. (Provided Photo/Spirit & Place Festival)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Spirit & Place Festival will host a gratitude-themed event on Friday, featuring a presentation by New York Times best-selling novelist and educator Alice Randall.

“An Evening of Story and Song with Alice Randall and Leyla McCalla” is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Madam Walker Legacy Center on Indiana Avenue.

During her talk, Randall will discuss her memoir, “My Black Country,” which examines the influence of Black artists on country music. Free copies of her book will be distributed and other books will be available for sale. A book-signing with Alice will take place after the event.

Following her presentation, attendees can enjoy a performance by Leyla McCalla, a multilingual singer-songwriter and founding member of the Grammy-winning group Our Native Daughters.

While the event is free, registration is recommended. Free parking will be available at the Legacy Center lot.

This year’s Spirit & Place Festival is Nov. 1-10. The theme of this year’s celebration, now in its 29th year, is GRATITUDE, with over 25 events planned across the greater Indianapolis area. The festival will include a variety of activities such as musical performances, film screenings, immersive exhibits, interactive storytelling, and panel discussions.

For nearly three decades, Spirit & Place has facilitated collaboration among community partners, including artists, musicians, and scholars, to create a festival each November. Each year features a different theme, aligning with the organization’s mission to use the arts, humanities, and religion to strengthen community ties and promote healing.