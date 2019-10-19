Great Day TV: A closer look at the film ‘Breaking Away’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are still two more days to catch local, national and international films at the Heartland International Film Festival.

“Breaking Away” was filmed in Bloomington in 1979 and still remains a celebrated, unique classic.

The film is about the Little 500 at IU, and a small group of bikers, called “the cutters.”

Great Day TV’s Patty Spitler and Dennis Christopher, a star of the film, stopped by the WISH-TV studios to take a closer look at the movie.

Be sure to tune in to Great Day TV on WISH-TV every Saturday at 10 a.m.

