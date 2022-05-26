Local

Great Day TV: Caring for beautiful trees

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Patty Spitler shares a fun, interesting and informative story.

This time, the host of Great Day TV brought along weekend gardener, Shannon Kagle, to talk about how to take care of trees and offer some safety tips.

This is a great time of year to look around for trees that could do damage to property, Kagle says, so it’s essential to look at your trees to see if their in distress or need to be trimmed or removed.

“If you have something like an ash tree that is shedding bark in your landscape then that’s a dangerous sign,” Kagle said.

If you have a damage tree, it’s important to reach out to someone who is certified and insured and let the experts handle it, especially when dealing with power tools and anything involving ladders. If a tree needs saving, you should find a certified arborist, Kagle says.

“A certified arborist has a number and they should be able to whip out their certification number for you to know that they are certified in expert tree care,” Kagle said.

Replacing a tree is very expensive and takes years to fully grow, so Kagle says to make sure the arborist is an expert in tree care because it will save you the headache.

