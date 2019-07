INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Patty Spitler shares a special story unique to central Indiana.

This week, she was joined in the studio by Craig Prater, the president of the Heartland International Film Festival, to talk about the upcoming Heartland Film Festival: Indy Shorts.

Check out the interview above for all the details and how you can purchase tickets for the festival.

Don’t forget to catch Great Day TV at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday right after Pet Pals TV.