Great Day TV: Heartland International Film Festival 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Patty Spitler with Great Day TV stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about the Heartland International Film Festival.

Indiana’s largest and longest-running film festival kicks off on October 10.

Craig Prater joined Patty to talk about what’s on tap this year.

Prater said over 4,000 films were submitted to the film department with hopes of getting selected.

“The lineup is terrific and over 200 films so it went through quite a screening process to get accepted,” said Prater.

The festival lasts from Oct. 10 – 20 and Tom Hanks’ “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” will be the first premiere of the festival during opening night Oct. 11.

