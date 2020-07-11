Great Day TV: Indy Shorts International Film Festival 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Patty Spitler shares a fun, exciting and informative story connected to central Indiana.

This time the host of Great Day TV stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about this year’s Indy Shorts International Film Festival. She brought with her Greg Sorvig, the artistic director for Heartland International Film Festival.

The Indy Shorts festival consists of short films, under 40 minutes, that are submitted by filmmakers all over the world. This year, the festival will go on virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Months ago we didn’t know. Are we going to postpone, keep it going? We were really lucky to move it forward,” said Sorvig. “It’s going to be primarily virtual for the safety of the filmmakers, attendees.”

Sorvig said attendees can watch the films in an à la carte fashion, like Netflix-style online. The festival will also have a virtual Q&A session so attendees can interact with the filmmakers.

There will also be select screenings at the Tibbs Drive-In Theatre located at 317-243-6666. Click here for festival information and to purchase tickets.

