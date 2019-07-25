Great Day TV: Indy Shorts International Film Festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s time for shorts! No, not to wear but to watch.

IndyShorts is getting ready to blast off for the Heartland Film Festival as it gets underway Thursday.

According to the Heartland Film Festival, not only is it the Midwest’s largest short film festival, but it’s also an Academy Award-qualifying competition.

The host Great Day TV stopped by Midday with her guest Manny Dela Rosa. “Manny the Movie Guy” is a film critic who is originally from northwest Indiana.

“Manny the Movie Guy” came to the Hoosier state to check out what the festival has to offer.

He also discussed why he supports short films.

To watch the entire interview, click on the video.