Great Day TV: Tamika Catchings wins 2020 Amplifier Award

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Patty Spitler, of Great Day TV, stopped by the Daybreak studios Saturday to share her special guest interview with Tamika Catchings.

Catchings played for Indiana Fever for her entire professional basketball career. She is also an Olympic medalist and WNBA MVP.

Spitler shared that Catchings also has severe hearing loss.

“When she played, she told me that she did not play with her hearing aids, do you know why? Because your ears sweat,” said Spitler. “It actually made her, she said, a better player because she had to be more aware of everything going on around her.”

Spitler said Catchings will this year win the Amplifier Award for leading by example and inspiring others with hearing loss to achieve their aspirations. An awards ceremony will be held online.

