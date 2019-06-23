Local News

Great Day TV: The Wine Shop by Vine & Table

By:

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 09:01 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 09:01 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - On Daybreak Sunday, Patty Spitler stopped by to talk about wine.

The Great Day TV host brought her guest Jim Gooley, a wine expert from The Wine Shop by Vine & Table, and they discussed some summer wine selections.

Also, for those looking for a lighter wine, they talked about the alcohol concentration and talked about specifics of their wine tastings.

For more information on this local business, click here. 

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Crime News

Trending Stories

National Headlines