Great Squirrel Stampede will benefit Carmel Clay Museum

BATH, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: A squirrel stands in grass and among daisy flowers in Royal Victoria Park on April 23, 2013 in Bath, England. After one of the coldest winters on record with a late start to spring, many parts of the UK are finally enjoying warmer temperatures and sunny spells. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

CARMEL, Ind. (The REPORTER) — This fall marks the 201st anniversary of the Great Squirrel Stampede of 1822.

The Carmel Clay Historical Society (CCHS) has organized a fun run for all ages. From 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, enjoy a beautiful morning running or walking the paths at Coxhall Gardens, 11677 Towne Rd., Carmel. Strollers and pet friends are welcome for this low-key 1K/3K. There will be games, an acorn hunt for prizes, shaved ice, and other yummy treats.

Proceeds will benefit the Carmel Clay History Museum, so come out to have fun as you help CCHS grow.

For more information or to register, visit squirrelstampede.eventbrite.com.

Cost is $30 per individual, $50 for two, and $75 per family (up to four entrants). Entry includes the following: