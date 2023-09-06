Great Squirrel Stampede will benefit Carmel Clay Museum
CARMEL, Ind. (The REPORTER) — This fall marks the 201st anniversary of the Great Squirrel Stampede of 1822.
The Carmel Clay Historical Society (CCHS) has organized a fun run for all ages. From 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, enjoy a beautiful morning running or walking the paths at Coxhall Gardens, 11677 Towne Rd., Carmel. Strollers and pet friends are welcome for this low-key 1K/3K. There will be games, an acorn hunt for prizes, shaved ice, and other yummy treats.
Proceeds will benefit the Carmel Clay History Museum, so come out to have fun as you help CCHS grow.
For more information or to register, visit squirrelstampede.eventbrite.com.
Cost is $30 per individual, $50 for two, and $75 per family (up to four entrants). Entry includes the following:
- Squirrel Stampede T-shirt
- Activities and games
- Shaved ice and treats