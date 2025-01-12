Final day of the Greater Indianapolis Garage Sale and Marketplace

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Greater Indianapolis Garage Sale and Marketplace is in its final day at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Leaders of the event call it the largest indoor garage sale in the nation. Today is your last chance to cash in on a deal.

“It’s appropriately named garage sale because that’s what it is, people just clean out their garages, their basements, and come out and sell it,” Mike Moore, president of the Indianapolis Garage Sale and Marketplace, said.

Nearly 600 vendors will be in the building Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The show is at the Blue Ribbon and Champions Pavilions with everything you can imagine. Come search for antiques, collectibles, jewelry, new and used clothing, arts and crafts, furniture, electronics and more.

“You’ve got anything from grinders, to a bowling pin, you’ve got A&W airplanes, it’s very unique. Anything you’re looking for you can find it here this weekend,” Moore said.

Moore adds that Sunday is the best day to get deals.

“People are looking to sell their stuff and don’t want to take it home, so they’re willing to wheel and deal. So, come out today and get your best deals,” Moore said.