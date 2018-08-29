Greencastle school relocates students over mold concerns (Image from Greencastle Schools) [ + - ] Video

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) - Tzouanakis Intermediate School students will be moved to other schools while the Greencastle school district addresses mold concerns.

The school made the announcement on its webpage.

Starting Wednesday, students be relocated to these schools:

Third-graders will be at Deer Meadow Primary.

Fourth-graders will be at Ridpath Primary.

Fifth-graders will be at the McAnally Center, although students driven to school by their parents should drop them off at the Greencastle Middle School.

The district is conducting tests for mold and working with heating, ventilation and air conditioning specialist and a moisture control firm to remediate humidity.

The district hopes to have results of its tests by Friday.

Superintendent Jeffrey Hubble wrote in the announcement, "Please know this will take some extra time and considerable effort. If you choose not to send your TZ student during this arrangement, please know it will be counted as an excused absence. We are working diligently to remedy the situation and will keep you apprised of any developments. We thank you for your patience and understanding."