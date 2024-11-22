Greenfield-Central High School reveals new $20M performing arts center to the public

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH)–Take a firsthand look at the new Performing Arts Center at Greenfield-Central High School.

The $20+ million facility is set to open to the public today for the first time Friday.

From 5 – 9 p.m., the auditorium will host an open house.

The first performance in the venue will be a Christmas show from 4 – 7 p.m. on Dec. 7.

“We’re so excited, I’ve been telling our students here they are incredibly spoiled with everything that we have here,” said Jeffery Dalstrom, auditorium director and drama teacher Greenfield-Central High School.

Dalstrom says the venue is state-of-the-art and the technology that has just been released in the last year or so.

“Our kids came in and we had a couple look up and see everything and they just started to cry, so I looked at them and said, ‘You deserve this, you earned it.’”

Dalstrom says this is also a venue for the community.

“We’re going to be student focused, anything that we bring in that’s professional, I’m always looking at anything with my first question being, ‘how are the students going to benefit from this?,” Dalstrom said.

Greenfield-Central High School is located at 810 N. Broadway St. in Greenfield.