Greenfield Central HS band, Westfield HS cheerleaders perform on Daybreak

Greenfield Central HS band on Daybreak. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - The band from Greenfield Central High School and Westfield High School cheerleaders stopped by "Daybreak" on Friday morning.

The two groups showed off their skills Friday morning ahead of the return of the Zone 8.

The Zone 8 makes its return Friday evening at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV and will have highlights of 21 high school football games from around the state. The Zionsville Community High School drum line will also be performing live in studio.

Click on the videos to watch the band and cheerleaders on Daybreak.