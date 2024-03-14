Greenfield couple racing against time to adopt Haitian boys

Indiana family trying to get adopted sons out of Haiti

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Missy and John Tennant were inspired to adopt their 13- and 15-year-old sons after staying at an orphanage during one of their mission trips to Haiti.

“The Haitian people are loving and very kind, they’re loving people, hard working people and they appreciated us when we would go down there,” Missy said.

The adoption process began in 2018 and was nearly complete before violence broke out in the Caribbean island. Gangs took over the country and most government functions. Missy last saw her sons in July.

“At that time it was very dangerous, there was a high kidnapping risk and we had to travel in a protected vehicle.”

Over the past year the Tennants were waiting on the U.S. State Department to approve some final paperwork that would allow the boys to come to Indiana.

“With the increased gang activity, we saw a collapse coming and we kept telling the State Department this is going to happen, can we expedite our case or can we waive the documents and finish them stateside,” Missy said.

Making matters worse, government employees who finalized the adoption process on Haiti’s end can’t come into work because the violence is so bad.

All the Tennants can do now is talk to their sons over the phone.

“We talked to them just this last Sunday. They were smiling, but they were fearful, and they were telling us about needing to hide under their bed and having to fear, but they were smiling because they were happy they were able to talk with us,” Missy said.

A spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Todd Young said the Republican is aware of the Tennants’ situation and is working to resolve the situation.

Missy and John asked people who want to help to contact their member of Congress.