Greenfield Papa John’s raising money to help child with brain tumor

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A local Papa John’s pizza is giving back to a little girl with an inoperable brain tumor.

The Papa John’s store in Greenfield is donating 20% of all profits on Thursday to the family of 4-year-old Brynnley Niederhaus.

The store did a fundraiser two months ago and raised $1,400. They’re hoping this fundraiser will give the family $2,000 for medical expenses.

“The first time she smiled and laughed, she just had our hearts,” said general manager Nicole Coston. “She’s part of our family, as we hope to be part of hers.”

Not only can you order pizza of course, but there’s a chance to participate in a raffle, face painting and other fun activities that begin at 5 p.m. at the store.

Brynnley’s mother, Kristyn Niederhaus, says she’s been amazed by the Greenfield community’s outpouring of support for her daughter.

“She’s giving the biggest fight of her life, and I couldn’t be more proud of her every day,” Niederhaus said.

There have been other fundraisers in Greenfield to help Niederhaus’s terminal condition.