Local

Greenfield PD looking for missing 43-year-old woman

Photo of Kara Denton. (Provided Photo/Greenfield PD)
by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – A search is underway for a missing 43-year-old woman, according to the Greenfield Police Department.

Police said Kara Denton’s family last heard from her on Sept. 11.

The department said Denton had been staying at the Greenfield Inn but recently moved out of that facility.

Denton is described as a white female, who is 5’7″ and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Greenfield Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 317-325-1234.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

First Midwest stockholders approve Old National merger

Inside INdiana Business /

Indicted Trump Org. ex-CFO Weisselberg expects more indictments, his lawyer says

News /

Colts, Irsay family award ‘Kicking the Stigma’ grants

Inside INdiana Business /

Biden easing foreign travel restrictions, requiring vaccines

Coronavirus /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image