Greenfield PD looking for missing 43-year-old woman

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – A search is underway for a missing 43-year-old woman, according to the Greenfield Police Department.

Police said Kara Denton’s family last heard from her on Sept. 11.

The department said Denton had been staying at the Greenfield Inn but recently moved out of that facility.

Denton is described as a white female, who is 5’7″ and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Greenfield Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 317-325-1234.