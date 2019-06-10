Greenfield PD locate missing 12-year-old boy

(Provided Photo/Greenfield Police Department)

UPDATE: Greenfield police say Peach has been found. Original story follows below.

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) -- The Greenfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

GPD says Dylan Peach hasn't been seen since Sunday night.

Police say he left home without any form of communication tool and hasn't taken his medication in several days.

He's 5'2" and 90 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts.

Police say he often goes to Riley Park in Greenfield.

Please call the Greenfield Police Department at 317-477-4400 if you see him.