Greenfield pedestrian seriously injured in crash

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A 38-year-old Greenfield man was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning while walking in the road, according to the Greenfield Police Department.

The man, who was walking westbound in the eastbound lanes of New Road, sustained multiple non-life threatening injuries and was transported to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis in serious condition.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old man, immediately stopped and contacted 911. The driver was not impaired, is fully cooperating with authorities and is not facing criminal charges.

The pedestrian’s identity will not be released until his family is contacted, police say.