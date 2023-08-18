Greenfield woman dies in I-65 crash of SUV, car near Seymour

Indiana State Police troopers were called about 11:30 a.m. Aug. 18, 2023, to the crash of an SUV and a car on I-65 northbound lanes about 3 miles north of the State Road 250 exit for Uniontown. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenfield woman who was a passenger in an SUV along a rural stretch of I-65 died in a Friday morning crash in eastern Jackson County, a state police news release said Friday night.

Ashlea Albertson, 24, died at the UofL Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. Circle City Raceway in Indianapolis posted on social media that Albertson was a regular at the dirt track and would be missed by her racing family and friends.

Indiana State Police troopers were called about 11:30 a.m. Friday to the crash of the SUV and a car about 3 miles north of the State Road 250 exit for Uniontown. That’s south of Seymour.

Investigators think the car, a black 2016 Chevrolet Malibu being driven by Austin Cooper, 22, of Austin, was northbound in the right lane as the SUV, a white 2018 GMC Terrain being driven by Jacob Kelly, 31, of Indianapolis, was also northbound in the left lane.

“Evidence from the scene, including video footage captured by another vehicle, indicated that the two drivers began accelerating rapidly and refused to allow the other vehicle to pass,” the release said.

The car then began to change lanes into the path of the SUV, and Kelly lost control of the SUV. The two vehicles crashed in the middle of the northbound lanes, the SUV rolled, and Albertson was ejected. The car left the east side of the interstate and stopped in a field.

Kelly and Albertson were flown to the hospital in Louisville for treatment. Kelly’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Cooper and a juvenile passenger, who was not identified in the release, were taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Both drivers submitted to blood tests, and toxicology results were pending, the release said.

No arrests were announced in the release.

The crash investigation and cleanup closed northbound I-65 for about three hours.