Greensburg man dies in pickup truck crash on State Road 3

A Greensburg Police Department SUV is shown in October 2022. (Provided Photo/Greensburg, Indiana, Police Department on Facebook)
by: Gregg Montgomery
GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A 64-year-old Greensburg man died after a crash Wednesday morning on State Road 3, the Greensburg Police Department said Thursday.

Raymond J. Lecher was taken from the crash to Decatur County Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries, a news release from the department says.

Investigators think Lecher was driving a Ford pickup truck northbound on State Road 3 near the I-74 overpass. The truck struck a concrete median, rolled over, and came to rest in the southbound lanes. Decatur County Communications Center received reports of the single-vehicle crash just after 11:10 a.m. Wednesday.

An Indiana State Police team was contacted to reconstruct the crash scene.

The release did not say what may have led to the crash.

