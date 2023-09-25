Greenwood announces 16-court pickleball complex coming to Freedom Park

Pickleball paddles and ball in the shadow of a net. Greenwood city leaders announced on Sept. 25, 2023, that it will be building a multi-million dollar pickleball complex at Freedom Park. (WISH Photo, file)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenwood city leaders announced on Monday it will be building a multi-million dollar pickleball complex at Freedom Park.

The complex, which will be located north of Freedom Springs Aquatic Park, will cost a total of $1.3 million to build and house 16 courts, making it the largest pickleball complex in Johnson County.

The city says the complex will be able to host pickleball tournaments and also increase tourism.

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers says this facility, along with the Greenwood Sports Park, will serve the Greenwood residents’ increased demands and welcome visitors from all across the Midwest to the city.

“As these projects come online, our priority is serving our residents, but we also look forward to welcoming visitors from around Indiana and the Midwest right to our backyard,” Myers said in a release.

The Greenwood Parks and Recreation Department says that with the complex, they plan to add an additional 120 parking spots to accommodate the park’s pickleball and aquatics centers.

Director of the city’s Parks and Rec Department Rob Taggart said in a release, “The city has embraced pickleball from its inception with our first courts being established in 2017. Now, more than ever, the sport is attracting players of all ages and we are excited to increase access by adding additional outdoor courts.”

The complex is set to open in the spring of 2024.