Greenwood announces partnership with Play GMB for sports park

Rendering of Greenwood's new sports park. The city announced on Monday a partnership with PlayGMB. (Photo Provided by/ city of Greenwood)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — On Monday, the Greenwood Parks and Recreation Department announced a new youth league partnership with Play GMB. The company will assist with tournaments at the Greenwood Sports Park opening this fall.

GMB will organize baseball tournaments while its Fastpitch Division, Fastpitch Turf, will oversee the Triple Crown Series through organized softball events, according to a release.

Since 2010, GMB has put on world-class tournaments for AAA/Major and A/AA divisions in states such as Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and more.

“Greenwood is excited to partner with GMB to provide quality tournament programming for our local youth teams and visitors we host at our new facility,” said Rob Taggart, executive director of Greenwood Parks and Recreation Department, in a release. “GMB has proven themselves as leaders in the industry by supplying onsite support with tournament coordination and customer service for local and visiting teams.”

GMB will support the teams by providing hotel accommodations, extracurriculars for visiting teams, game schedules, awards, and umpire coordination.

Youth baseball teams ages 14 and younger are eligible to register for tournaments starting this fall at the Greenwood Sports Park.

Teams can now visit playgmb.com and www.fastpitchturf.com to sign up today.