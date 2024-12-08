56°
Indianapolis

One dead from Greenwood apartment fire

The front end of a firetruck. (WISH Photo)
by: Parker Carlson
Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — An early morning apartment fire killed one person in Greenwood.

The Greenwood Fire Department said they were called to a report of an explosion at an apartment at 417 Clearview Way, near Greenwood Community High School, on Dec. 8.

Fire was showing from a single story multi-family structure. Residents were already evacuating when firefighters arrived.

They managed to clear the rest of the building of any other occupants, except for the apartment where the fire started.

That apartment couldn’t be searched “due to a large presence of fire and structural hazards within the building,” the Greenwood Fire Department said in a press release.

One person was found deceased from where the fire started.

It’s unknown how the fire started, and an investigation is underway.

The American Red Cross will provide assistance to the residents alongside Fire Angels.

