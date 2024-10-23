Person dies in apartment fire in Greenwood; cause of fire undetermined

Greenwood Fire Department was called just after 4:45 p.m. Oct. 22, 2024, to a fatal fire in the 400 block of Southbridge Drive in Greenwood, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A person died in an apartment fire in Greenwood on Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

Information about the person was not shared in a news release issued Tuesday night from Tyler Swardson, the public information officers with Greenwood Fire Department.

Firefighters were called just after 4:45 p.m. Tuesday to the fire in the 400 block of Southbridge Drive. That’s in the Cambridge Square Apartments, located off County Line Road southeast of its intersection with Madison Avenue.

A caller, who was visiting the apartment and unable to reach the occupant, said the hallway was full of smoke.

Firefighters arrived at the single-story apartment building to find no signs of fire from two sides of the building, Swardson says.

“During the search and investigation, firefighters located a subject in the apartment where the fire was reported. That individual was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, where they was pronounced deceased by hospital staff,” the release said.

Greenwood fire and police authorities and the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office hope to later determine the cause of the fire.