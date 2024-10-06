Greenwood aviation themed coffee shop impacts community

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Just a stone’s throw away from the Indy South Greenwood Airport sits an aviation themed coffee shop making a big difference.

Runway 19 is located at the intersection of Emerson Avenue and East County Line Road, less than a mile from the airport. The sound of plane tires touching down can be heard from inside the shop, right under the Hangar Apartments.

“You can see the apartments from when you fly in,” the shop’s General Manager Nick Waldo said. “Runway 19 is actually the number of the runway on the airport behind us here in Greenwood.”

The shop opened last year and is aimed at providing comforting coffee to residents in the area, but also to pilots, passengers, and people passing through the airport.

With airport themed decorations and flavors, including a “Pumpkin Pie in the Sky” latte and “in-flight refreshments,” the coffee shop helps people from across the world experience Hoosier hospitality.

“A lot of people fly in here and we have a partnership with the airport, where they tell them to come over here,” Waldo said. “I’ve had people that have come from all over the country, and I even had some people that came they said they were from Africa…We see people from all over the place, people with different stories and backgrounds and people that have flown planes, people with family that have flown planes.”

Their beans are sourced from around the world, too.

“We’ve got out ‘Pilot’s Blend,’ which is our dark roast, our ‘Lift Off,’ our ‘Layover,’” Waldo said.

For anyone interested in visiting the shop and trying out their fall flavors, click here for a full list of hours.