Greenwood community members celebrate Christmas

GREENWOOD (WISH) — Greenwood officials are celebrating the holidays and they want you to join them.

Mayor Mark Myers grew up in Greenwood. He says Christmas is one of his favorite holidays and he’s glad they can bring cheer to the community.

One way the city is bringing cheer to the area is by giving kids a place to drop off letters to Santa Claus. Kids can drop off their letters to Saint Nick at the mailbox inside the Greenwood Community Center’s KiD CiTY area.

Kenzie Winget, 9, dropped off her Christmas letter to Santa with the hope of being gifted a Roblox gift card and an American Girl Doll.

Her mother, Jen Winget, is the assistant director of Greenwood Parks & Recreation. She says there are plenty of holiday activities for the whole family, including a coloring contest.

“On December 10, kids will get to eat breakfast here. That event is sold out,” Jen Winget said. “It’s something our families love. So be sure to purchase your tickets early for next year.”

Rob Taggart, director of Greenwood Parks & Recreation, says visitors can also enjoy a trail of holiday lights at the Greenwood Amphitheater.

“There are a total of 42,840 lights. We started work in November,” Taggart said. “This is free and it can be accessed through the Greenwood Community Center parking lot.”

For more information on Greenwood holiday activities, click here.