INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- This morning we have Jonathan Lawler, farmer and founder of Brandywine Creek Farms, together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This morning we have Jonathan Lawler, farmer and founder of Brandywine Creek Farms, who's mission is to combat food deserts and food insecurity.

"Our primary mission is to address food insecurity through local agriculture as well as making new farmers," said Jonathan Lalwer. "Besides going into the city and distributing food we also help urban farms establish a more productive and intensive agriculture."

