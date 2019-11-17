Greenwood HS students keep tradition of helping prepare homes for winter

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Dozens of homes in Greenwood are ready for winter, thanks to high school students.

Nearly 200 students from Greenwood High School took part in the annual ‘Winterization’ project on Saturday.

They raked leaves, cleaned out gutters and cleaned up debris for people who may not have been able to do it themselves.

The students said they helped out more than 30 homeowners.

“We’re here to help the elderly or anyone else that needs it. Or if they’re on vacation.. We can just go get it,” said Nick Benitez, a senior of Greenwood High School.

“Just knowing it makes the people happy, it makes them smile. I like doing what I can to help other people,” said Kaylor Smith, a senior at Greenwood High School.

This is the high school’s 27th year helping prepare homes for the season.