Greenwood liquor store sold winning lottery ticket set to expire

Superior Discount Liquors is shown at 1004 U.S. 31 South, in Greenwood, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning lottery ticket bought at a Greenwood liquor store is set to expire Monday, the Hoosier Lottery says.

The Powerball ticket was purchased for the May 6 drawing at Superior Discount Liquors, 1004 U.S. 31 South, in Greenwood. That’s just south of the interchange with Smith Valley Road and South Madison Avenue.

The winning ticket is worth $50,000. It matched four of the five balls and the Powerball. Winning numbers for May 6 were 7-23-24-56-60 and the Powerball of 25, the Hoosier Lottery says.

The winner must bring the ticket to the Hoosier Lottery office at 1302 N. Meridian St. in downtown Indianapolis by 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The odds of matching four of the five balls and the Powerball is 1 in 913,129. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The jackpot for Monday night’s drawing is estimated at $63 million.