Greenwood mall shooting sparks interest in gun purchases

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis gun store says sales have been steady since Sunday’s shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall, as some people consider arming themselves.

Conner Iuni was among dozens of people in line Wednesday to purchase guns or accessories at Indy Arms Company on East 55th Street.

“I bought a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield. It’s the Shield Plus and this is my second purchase,” Iuni said. “Now, with traveling with a new role for work and going to a lot of different places, I want to make sure I’m protecting myself outside the home as well.”

While Indy Arms isn’t selling as many guns as it did when the COVID-19 pandemic started, sales have been steady, according to Indy Arms Company shift lead Josh Imel.

“The Greenwood shooting brings in a lot of attention, but, honestly, it’s all the shootings you don’t hear about that bring a lot of people in,” Imel said.

Imel strongly encourages gun owners to take a shooting class and practice regularly. He says Elisjsha Dicken, the armed citizen who shot and killed shooter Jonathan Sapirman inside the Greenwood Park Mall, only had seconds to react before firing his gun.

“If people ask, ‘Why would I need training?’” Imel asked. “Could you shoot a man-sized target at 40 yards, while somebody is shooting at you?”

Indy Arms Company says it’s also getting a lot more interest from potential gun buyers now that Indiana has eliminated the need for a permit to carry a gun in public.

In order to purchase a gun, you must pass a background check that can take anywhere from minutes to several days.