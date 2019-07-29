Greenwood man arrested for beating, killing dog

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – A Greenwood man has been taken into custody for beating and killing a dog over the weekend.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Sheek Road at approximately 6 p.m. Sunday for a report of possible domestic animal abuse.

Once at the residence, Melissa Howard told officers she had surveillance footage showing her brother, Michael Lukas, beating and ultimately, killing their mother’s 16-year-old border collie mix, Gypsy.

Howard said her and her husband found Gypsy dead inside her mother’s house in the 600 block of Downing Drive Sunday afternoon. Howard said Lukas, who was living at his mother’s house at the time, claimed to have no idea as to what happened to Gypsy, according to police.

Howard, after coming across surveillance footage, interrupted her husband, who had started putting the dog in a box, and told him they should call the police.

Police said that on the surveillance footage, Lukas is heard screaming profanity at Gypsy and seen repeatedly hitting and kicking the animal.

Howard and Lukas’ mother said Gypsy had been fine before she left and after hearing about Gypsy’s death, gave officers permission to enter her house.

At that time, Lukas was placed into custody and transported to the Johnson County Jail. He faces a preliminary charge of killing a domestic animal.